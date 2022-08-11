Temperatures continue to soar in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:30, August 11, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has experienced extreme high temperatures for several consecutive days. According to the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory, as of Wednesday, the city has recorded a total of 37 days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius so far this year.

The city has had five days with temperatures reaching or topping 40 degrees Celsius so far in 2022, matching the record set in 1873.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded at the Shanghai Xujiahui Station was 40.1 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Shanghai hit 40.9 degrees Celsius on July 13, matching the city's highest temperature on record.

Over the next 10 days, Shanghai is forecast to experience continuous scorching heat with temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius, with extreme high temperatures expected to reach 40 to 41 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Saturday.

