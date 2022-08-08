China renews orange alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday continued to issue an orange alert for high temperatures as an intense heatwave lingers in multiple regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Xinjiang are expected to experience high temperatures over 35 degrees Celcius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Hubei, and Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celcius, said the center.

The center advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested workers shorten the time exposed to high temperatures outdoors.

Measures should also be taken to prevent fires caused by excessive power load on wires and transformers due to excessive electricity consumption, it said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

