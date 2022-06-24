China renews yellow alert for heatwaves in multiple regions

Xinhua) 11:06, June 24, 2022

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as intense heatwaves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong are expected to experience temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

