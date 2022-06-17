China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 14:05, June 17, 2022

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Xinjiang are expected to see temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

