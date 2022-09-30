China to see temperature drop during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:22, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Most parts of China will experience a drop in temperatures during the upcoming week-long National Day holiday starting Saturday, an official said Thursday.

From Oct. 1 to 6, temperatures are expected to fall by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, while some areas will see a temperature decline of above 18 degrees Celsius, Fang Xiang, deputy director of China's National Meteorological Center, said at a press conference.

Heavy rainfall will hit parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi, north China and sections of the Yellow and Huaihe rivers during the period, Fang said.

However, in the first four days of the holiday, parts of the Yangtze River basin and south China will continue to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, and are expected to cool down from Oct. 5.

In the meantime, fog is expected to blanket parts of north China and sections of the Yellow and Huaihe rivers from Saturday morning to Monday morning, according to Fang.

