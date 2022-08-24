China renews orange alert for high temperatures
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures, as sweltering heatwaves continue in many regions of the country.
During the daytime on Wednesday, parts of Shaanxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangdong and Guangxi are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Temperatures in Sichuan, Chongqing, Jiangxi, and Fujian may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological center said.
It advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested workers shorten periods where they are exposed to high temperatures.
Local governments have been advised to take protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
