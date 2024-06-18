China launches anti-dumping probe into EU pork

Xinhua) 08:09, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday started an anti-dumping investigation into certain pork and pig by-products imported from the European Union (EU), according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The investigation has been launched in response to an application submitted by the China Animal Agriculture Association on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said in a statement.

The application has met all the conditions for filing an anti-dumping probe, according to the ministry.

The probe will look into certain pork and pig by-products originating from the EU from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

It will also investigate any damage done to related Chinese industries from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023.

The probe is expected to end before June 17, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

