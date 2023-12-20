Pork prices in China up last week

Xinhua) 13:25, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's pork prices logged a week-on-week rise during the week from Dec. 11 to 15, official data showed.

The average price of pork in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs came in at 18.93 yuan (about 2.67 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, up 3.1 percent from the previous week.

The figure also marked a 26.5 percent drop from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

Pork demand rose during the period while pig farms slowed down the pace of slaughter, leading to higher pork prices, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)