Pork prices in China higher last week

Xinhua) 14:26, July 12, 2023

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week increase from July 3 to 7, official data showed.

During the period, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was at 18.18 yuan (about 2.53 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, up 1.6 percent from the previous week.

Some large-scale breeding farms reduced pig slaughter during the period, leading to lower pork supply and rising prices, according to the ministry.

The price was 41.1 percent lower year on year, the data revealed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)