China to release fifth batch of pork reserve to stabilize price
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities will release the fifth batch of pork into the market from central reserves to maintain supply and price stability, the country's top economic planner said Sunday.
The price of hogs has been running at a relatively high level recently, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The NDRC said domestic hog production capacity is generally reasonable and abundant, hence the price of hogs does not have a basis for sustained hikes.
By 2 p.m. Saturday, the average wholesale price of pork went up 2.5 percent from last Friday to 32.81 yuan (about 4.62 U.S. dollars) per kg, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.
The NDRC said it would pay close attention to hog supply and demand as well as price trend, continue to release pork reserves, and increase pork releases if necessary.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to release more pork reserves to curb price hikes
- China to release additional pork reserves to tame high price
- China to release additional pork reserve to maintain price stability
- China to release first batch of pork reserve Thursday
- China to release pork reserves from September
- Weekly pork prices lower in China
- China to replenish pork reserves to stabilize market
- China ready to buy more pork for reserves to support prices
- China's pork prices fall in September
- Taiwan petition opposes importing pork, beef containing ractopamine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.