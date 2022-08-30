China to release pork reserves from September

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities will release pork from government reserves in batches from September to ensure pork supplies, the country's top economic planner said Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and relevant departments will guide local authorities to release pork reserves as the country will celebrate several important festivals in the next few months, such as Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday, and Spring Festival.

The NDRC said it will pay close attention to market changes and maintain market order.

Pig farms are advised to sell hogs at a normal pace, and related enterprises are required to release commercial pork reserves in an orderly manner to increase market supply, according to the NDRC.

Previous data showed that the price of pork, a staple meat in China, increased 25.6 percent month-on-month in July.

