Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pork supply in China likely to rise during upcoming holidays

(Xinhua)    09:50, October 28, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The supply of pork in China is expected to increase 30 percent year on year in the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays as production recovers and imports rise, the agriculture ministry said.

Measures such as accelerating the expansion of farms and regular control of African swine fever have significantly promoted the resumption of hog production, Wei Baigang, chief economist at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs told a press conference Tuesday.

By the end of September, the number of hogs available for slaughter had reached 370 million, recovering to 84 percent of that at the end of 2017, Wei said.

Wei added that pork prices continued to decline for eight consecutive weeks as hog production gains further momentum.

With more pork to hit the market, there is no basis for significant rise in pork prices around the Spring Festival next year, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York