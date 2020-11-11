Pork prices edge up in China

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Pork prices in China went up slightly last week, official data showed.

From Nov. 2 to 6, the average pork price index in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 36.71 yuan (about 5.57 U.S. dollars) per kg, up 1.6 percent week on week.

The prices dropped 28 percent compared with the same period last year, narrowing 3.7 percentage points from the previous week.

Since the beginning of this year, the government has been taking several measures to boost supply, including releasing frozen pork reserves and increasing imports.

To soften the impact of COVID-19, China has ramped up financial support, including subsidies and loans, to major pig-producing counties to restore production. Enditem