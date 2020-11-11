Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pork prices edge up in China

(Xinhua)    11:12, November 11, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Pork prices in China went up slightly last week, official data showed.

From Nov. 2 to 6, the average pork price index in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 36.71 yuan (about 5.57 U.S. dollars) per kg, up 1.6 percent week on week.

The prices dropped 28 percent compared with the same period last year, narrowing 3.7 percentage points from the previous week.

Since the beginning of this year, the government has been taking several measures to boost supply, including releasing frozen pork reserves and increasing imports.

To soften the impact of COVID-19, China has ramped up financial support, including subsidies and loans, to major pig-producing counties to restore production. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York