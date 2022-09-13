Home>>
China to release additional pork reserve to maintain price stability
(Xinhua) 16:39, September 13, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will release additional pork into the market from central reserves this week to ensure pork supplies and maintain stability in prices, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.
This will be the second batch of pork released from the country's central reserves this year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The price of pork, China's staple meat, inched up 0.4 percent in August over July, contracting 25.2 percentage points over the previous month, official data showed.
The NDRC said it will pay close attention to market changes and increase pork release if necessary.
Pig farms are advised to make proper arrangements and sell hogs at a normal pace.
