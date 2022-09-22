China to release additional pork reserves to tame high price
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will release more pork from government reserves to the market this week to maintain supply and price stability, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.
The price of hogs has been running at a relatively high level recently, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
This will be the third batch of pork released from government reserves. The first batch was released on Sept. 8, and the second batch on Sept. 18.
Last week, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 35.87 yuan (about 5.14 U.S. dollars) per kg, up 0.7 percent week on week. The price was 54.3 percent higher than a year ago.
The NDRC said it will follow market changes, continue to release pork reserves, and increase pork release if necessary.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to release additional pork reserve to maintain price stability
- China to release first batch of pork reserve Thursday
- China to release pork reserves from September
- Weekly pork prices lower in China
- China to replenish pork reserves to stabilize market
- China ready to buy more pork for reserves to support prices
- China's pork prices fall in September
- Taiwan petition opposes importing pork, beef containing ractopamine
- China's Yunnan imports breeding sows to restore hog production
- Pork prices edge up in China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.