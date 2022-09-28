China to release more pork reserves to curb price hikes

Xinhua) 11:18, September 28, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will release more pork from government reserves to the market this week to tame price hikes, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

It will be the fourth batch of pork released from government reserves this year. The previous three batches were released earlier this month.

The retail price of lean pork has entered an alert zone of excessive rising, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The NDRC said domestic hog production capacity is generally reasonable and abundant, hence the price of hogs does not have a basis for sustained hikes.

The NDRC said it would follow market changes, continue to release pork reserves, and increase pork releases if necessary.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)