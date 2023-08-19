Pork prices in China higher last week

Xinhua) 10:35, August 19, 2023

A staff member arranges frozen pork at a dispatch site of an on-line shopping service in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week increase from Aug. 7 to 11, official data showed.

During this period, the average price of pork in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stood at 22.73 yuan (about 3.16 U.S. dollars) per kg, up 0.6 percent from the previous week.

The price went down 17.1 percent year on year, a decline which narrowed 2.3 percentage points from the previous week, the data revealed.

China stockpiled 20,000 tonnes of pork in July to replenish state reserves. That marks the second batch of pork added to the state pork reserves in 2023, which aims to stabilize market expectations and maintain steady operations.

