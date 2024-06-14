Beijing International Book Fair to feature over 220,000 titles

People visit the 28th Beijing International Book Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The 30th Beijing International Book Fair will be held from June 19 to 23, with over 220,000 Chinese and foreign titles to be showcased at the event, the organizer said Thursday.

A total of 1,600 exhibitors from 71 countries and regions will attend this year's fair, which is themed on mutual learning and cooperation among civilizations.

With Saudi Arabia as this year's guest country of honor, the event is hosted by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

The organizer noted that, as this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, a large-scale exhibition featuring major series of books published over the past 75 years will also be presented at the book fair, showcasing the achievements of China's publishing industry over the years.

During the book fair, various cultural exchange activities will be held, including an international forum on the publishing industry and a forum on children's books. Renowned writers and scholars will also be invited to interact with readers.

Founded in 1986, the fair is among the world's largest book fairs, and has become one of China's key international book fairs and copyright trading platforms.

