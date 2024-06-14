Maldivian president meets senior Chinese political advisor
MALE, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu met with Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Bater here on Thursday.
Bater said that China and the Maldives are close neighbors that enjoy traditional friendship, stressing that China attaches great importance to the development of ties with the Maldives and is willing to work with the Maldives to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen the China-Maldives comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build a China-Maldives community with a shared future.
Muizzu thanked China for its long-term and valuable support for the Maldives' economic and social development, and said that the Maldives firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is committed to strengthening joint construction of the Belt and Road and practical cooperation in various fields with China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Landslide victory of Maldives ruling party injects more certainty into China-Maldives ties
- China, Maldives to deepen exchanges, cooperation in various fields
- Highlights of China-Maldives cooperation
- Commentary: China-Maldives cooperation at new starting point
- Trade between China, Maldives up 75.2 pct in Jan-Nov 2023
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.