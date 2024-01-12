Trade between China, Maldives up 75.2 pct in Jan-Nov 2023

Xinhua) 10:34, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral trade between China and the Maldives reached nearly 700 million U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of 2023, up 75.2 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

On the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, China and the Maldives have carried out cooperation in projects involving people's livelihoods and infrastructure, with more Chinese enterprises investing in the Maldives, it said.

China has been providing assistance within its capacity to the Maldives for economic and social development. Many projects including airport renovation and expansion have significantly benefited local people, the ministry said.

The Maldives has been a popular tourist destination among the Chinese people, it added.

The MOC is willing to work with economic and trade authorities in the Maldives to promote investment cooperation in areas such as green development and digital economy, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and help improve the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, it noted.

