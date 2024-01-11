China's top legislator meets Maldivian president

Xinhua) 15:14, January 11, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in Beijing on Thursday, calling for enhanced exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, noted that the elevation of China-Maldives ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, announced by the two heads of state on Wednesday, is a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

Zhao said the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and open a new chapter in China-Maldives relations.

The NPC of China is willing to work with the People's Majlis of the Maldives to strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen the exchange of legislative experience and provide legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation, Zhao said.

Muizzu said the Maldives attaches great importance to developing relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with China to maintain the traditional friendship, jointly develop high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and constantly upgrade the level of bilateral relations.

