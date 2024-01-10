Interview: Maldives keen to promote cooperation with China, says Maldivian president

Xinhua) 08:08, January 10, 2024

Mohamed Muizzu attends the oath-taking ceremony at the Republic Square in Male, Maldives, Nov. 17, 2023. (People's Majlis/Handout via Xinhua)

"China is and will continue to be a key partner in the social and economic development of the Maldives."

MALE, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has said he intends to promote economic, trade, tourism, investment and cultural cooperation with China during his state visit to the country starting on Monday.

"China is and will continue to be a key partner in the social and economic development of the Maldives," the Maldivian president told Xinhua in a written interview before leaving for China.

He added that the Maldives-China relationship is based on mutual respect, mutual trust and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, which are key international principles on which the global economic and political order is built and sustained.

With the trip being his first visit to China as the president, Muizzu said he expects a renewed investment in the relationship, a renewed hope in the partnership, and a renewed and reinvigorated collaboration in the joint pursuit of improving the welfare of both peoples.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019 shows the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in Maldives. (Photo by Wang Mingliang/Xinhua)

"Trade between our countries is growing rapidly. We wish to expand and accelerate it further," said the Maldivian president, adding that tourist arrivals from China are on a rapid upward trend following the resumption of outward travel from China.

Muizzu said Belt and Road projects are vital to transforming his country's economic development.

The president noted that the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge has connected separate landmasses and also people, allowing for expanded economic activities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)