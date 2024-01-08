Profile: President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu

Xinhua) 14:32, January 08, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will pay a state visit to China from Monday to Friday.

Muizzu, 46, served as the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure from 2012 to 2018. He became mayor of the capital city Male in 2021.

In September 2023, he was elected as the eighth President of the Maldives as the presidential candidate for the coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC), taking office in November.

Currently serving as the president of the Maldives and leader of coalition of PPM and PNC, Muizzu is married and has one daughter and two sons.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)