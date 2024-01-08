Home>>
Profile: President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu
(Xinhua) 14:32, January 08, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will pay a state visit to China from Monday to Friday.
Muizzu, 46, served as the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure from 2012 to 2018. He became mayor of the capital city Male in 2021.
In September 2023, he was elected as the eighth President of the Maldives as the presidential candidate for the coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC), taking office in November.
Currently serving as the president of the Maldives and leader of coalition of PPM and PNC, Muizzu is married and has one daughter and two sons.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- An "eye" witness to China-Maldives cooperation
- President of the Maldives to visit China
- Senior Chinese official to attend Maldivian president's inauguration ceremony, visit Maldives, Sri Lanka
- China-Maldives ophthalmology center assistance, cooperation program inaugurated
- President lauds relations with Maldives
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.