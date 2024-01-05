Home>>
President of the Maldives to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:55, January 05, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 8 to 12, announced Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday.
