Maldives committed to One-China Policy, bilateral cooperation in int'l arena: FM

Xinhua) 14:54, September 28, 2021

MALE, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid has reaffirmed his country's commitment to the One-China Policy and willingness to work with China in areas of mutual interest.

In a video conference celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Foreign Minister Shahid extended warm greetings and good wishes on behalf of President Ibrahim Solih to China.

The virtual reception was organized Sunday by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Maldives to celebrate the 72nd National Day of China and the assumption of office of Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin.

"Our relationship is founded on the Maldives' commitment to the One-China Policy, and our shared values of principles of equality and mutual respect. The Maldives will continue to work with China in the international arena on issues of mutual interest and look forward to further strengthening relations that exist between our two countries," Shahid said.

Shahid said China has become one of the Maldives' largest development partners in supporting infrastructure projects such as the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge and a number of housing projects.

Shahid said the people and the Maldivian government express their gratitude to China for its contribution to the socio-economic development and the livelihood of the people in the country.

"Let me also express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for the support extended by the government of the People's Republic of China to the Maldives during the most challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating vaccines and other medical equipment to the Maldives as an effort to curb the virus," Shahid said.

