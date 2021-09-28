China, EU to hold high-level strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 14:05, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair the 11th round of high-level strategic dialogue between China and the European Union (EU) via video link with Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Monday, stressing the necessity for China and the EU to carry out strategic communication and strengthen coordination and cooperation against the backdrop of increasing instability and uncertainty in the world.

The two sides will exchange views on China-EU ties, dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues to promote the sound and stable development of China-EU ties and jointly address the global challenges, Hua said.

