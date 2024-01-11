Home>>
Maldivian president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:46, January 11, 2024
President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
