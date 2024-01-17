Highlights of China-Maldives cooperation

09:34, January 17, 2024 By Xu Xiaoxuan ( China.org.cn

Editor's note: Despite their geographical distance, China and the Maldives are engaged in various forms of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure and tourism. Let's explore the burgeoning collaboration and shared progress between the two countries.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)