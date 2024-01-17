Home>>
Highlights of China-Maldives cooperation
By Xu Xiaoxuan (China.org.cn) 09:34, January 17, 2024
Editor's note: Despite their geographical distance, China and the Maldives are engaged in various forms of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure and tourism. Let's explore the burgeoning collaboration and shared progress between the two countries.
