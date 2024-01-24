China, Maldives to deepen exchanges, cooperation in various fields

January 24, 2024

MALE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited the Maldives from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, during which the two sides agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, who is also the leader of the Progressive Party of the Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) coalition, Speaker of the Parliament Mohamed Aslam, Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer, and leaders of main political parties.

The Chinese delegation also communicated with a Maldives-China parliament friendship group and media representatives, and attended an event on people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides pledged to implement the important consensus of leaders of the two countries and jointly promote the building of a China-Maldives community with a shared future.

