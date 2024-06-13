Uncle David's Sydney Airport travel guide

People's Daily Online) 16:42, June 13, 2024

David Gulasi, an Australian influencer active in China, recently embarked on a new journey to China to meet his friends and students there. He recommends Australians obtain a UnionPay card and install the UnionPay app before traveling to China. This will make their trip much easier and more convenient. The UnionPay card caters to various travel needs in China, such as shopping and online booking.

Moreover, this card can be used not only within China but also globally. Gulasi demonstrated through a short video how he used his UnionPay card at Sydney Airport, including shopping at duty-free stores and upgrading his flight. According to the staff at the duty-free store, China UnionPay currently offers a "Rebate Promotion" where consumers who spend over AU$550 ($365) with a UnionPay card can recieve an AU$50 rebate credited to their account.

UnionPay credit cards are now accepted in China and over 180 countries and regions worldwide, offering services such as cross-border settlement, ATM cash withdrawals, online shopping, and other transactions.

In March, China UnionPay launched the "Operation Splendid 2024" promotion, designed to provide comprehensive services for international visitors to China. This initiative includes pre-travel, on-the-go, and entry services, along with continuous improvements to networks, products, and services to make payment experiences more convenient and secure for international travelers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)