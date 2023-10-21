Home>>
Sydney Opera House celebrates 50th birthday
(Xinhua) 10:52, October 21, 2023
Sydney Opera House is lit up for its 50th birthday in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
