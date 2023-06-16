Promotion campaign held at China Cultural Center in Sydney

(新华网) 10:13, June 16, 2023

Visitors taste tea during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Performers dance during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

A tea ceremony is performed during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)