Promotion campaign held at China Cultural Center in Sydney
Visitors taste tea during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Performers dance during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
A tea ceremony is performed during a promotion campaign at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2023. A promotion campaign for culture and tourism of southeast China's Fujian Province and Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
