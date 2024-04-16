Chinese student injured in Sydney mall attack not in life-threatening condition: embassy

Xinhua) 09:18, April 16, 2024

CANBERRA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese student who was injured in the recent stabbing at a shopping center in Sydney on Saturday has received medical treatment and is not in a life-threatening condition, the Chinese Embassy in Australia and the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney said Monday.

The embassy and consulate-general have been closely following the situation, contacted the Australian side immediately to verify the casualties of Chinese citizens and expressed concerns, according to a spokesperson of the embassy.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unfortunate death of one Chinese student and the serious injury of another," said the spokesperson.

The embassy wishes early recovery to the injured, saying it will continue to maintain close communication with the Australian side and do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to the families of the Chinese victims.

The consulate general said it has been in contact with the families of the Chinese victim and the injured, and sent staff to accompany them to go through the following procedures.

Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old from the northeastern state of Queensland, killed six people and injured several more before being shot dead by police on Saturday.

Flags at all government buildings, establishments and associated agencies were ordered to be lowered to half-mast on Monday at the request of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to honor the victims of the attack.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)