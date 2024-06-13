China's HH-100 commercial unmanned transport system demonstrator completes maiden flight

XI'AN, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A demonstrator of China's HH-100 aerial commercial unmanned transportation system on Wednesday completed a successful maiden flight, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced.

The HH-100 demonstrator conducted its first flight at a general aviation airport in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said the AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

HH-100 was independently developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, an AVIC subsidiary in Shaanxi Province. It has two major parts, namely an unmanned aerial vehicle and a ground-based command-and-control station.

During the flight, the demonstrator produced a stable performance and completed all test-flight requirements, with its relevant systems working well, said the AVIC.

HH-100 features multiple advantages such as low cost and high payload. It has a designed maximum take-off weight of 2,000 kilograms, a payload capacity of 700 kilograms and a full-weight range of 520 kilometers, according to the developer.

