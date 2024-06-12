Chinese Foreign Ministry responds to China-proposed ‘civilization day’

Global Times) 10:47, June 12, 2024

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations introduced the draft resolution at the UNGA plenary session. (Photo: Courtesy of Xinhua net on Sina Weibo)

Interacting with reporters at a regular press conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian commented on China’s recently proposed International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

On Saturday, a resolution to establish International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) during its 78th session.

Initiated by China, the plan designates June 10 as “Civilization Day.”

“China has proposed the establishment of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations to raise world awareness of the diversity of civilizations and the value of exchanges and cooperation among civilizations, to encourage exchanges and mutual learning and solidarity among civilizations, and to jointly explore solutions to global challenges,” Lin remarked.

The resolution aims at “equal dialogue and mutual respect among different civilizations.” Lin reemphasized the theme’s value while also acknowledging that the achievements of all civilizations are the “common wealth of human society.”

The resolution therefore advocates respect for the “diversity of civilizations” and emphasizes the significant role of dialogue among civilizations “in maintaining world peace,” “promoting common development, enhancing the well-being of mankind and achieving common progress, and advocating equal dialogue and mutual respect among civilizations.”

Lin indicated that today, a time when the future and destiny of all countries are closely linked, mutual learning among different civilizations has become even more important and plays an “irreplaceable role in promoting the modernization of human society and making the world a prosperous garden of civilizations.”

All member states and UN agencies were invited to the resolution to celebrate the new plan.

During a press interview when the agenda was passed on Saturday, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, stated that the Global Civilization Initiative (CGI) is in step with the times and trends, as seen by the support shown for the creation of International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)