China opposes all forms of Islamophobia: Ambassador in Geneva

Xinhua) 13:53, July 13, 2023

GENEVA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China is against all forms of Islamophobia, the country's top diplomat in Geneva said at a debate during the ongoing 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

Ambassador Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations, stressed that China has always advocated mutual respect, tolerance and understanding between different civilizations.

The UNHCR on Tuesday launched an urgent debate on an alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as demonstrated by the frequent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries. The Council subsequently adopted a resolution on the matter on Wednesday morning.

Chen said China supported the holding of the urgent debate and emphasized that China condemns the incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran.

So-called "freedom of expression" should not be used as a justification for inciting a clash of civilizations, or creating confrontation, Chen noted.

"Islamic civilization has made important contributions to world civilization, and the religious beliefs and feelings of Muslims matter," he said.

Chen told the session that China is ready to work with all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, which advocates adherence to the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and tolerance among civilizations.

He added that misunderstandings between civilizations can be overcome through enhanced exchanges, and clashes avoided by strengthening mutual learning.

"China hopes and believes that this urgent debate, followed by the thematic dialogues and discussions, will encourage some countries to demonstrate political will and take practical action to address the deep-rooted problems that lead to arrogance, discrimination and xenophobia, to enhance understanding of and respect for different religions and civilizations, and to promote the building of a community of shared destiny for mankind," he said.

