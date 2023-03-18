Global Civilization Initiative injects fresh energy into human development

Xinhua) 09:00, March 18, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attends the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting via video link and delivers a keynote address in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will inject fresh and strong energy into the common development and progress of human society in a world fraught with multiple challenges and crises.

Elaborating on the new initiative at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting on Wednesday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for respecting the diversity of civilizations, advocating the common values of humanity, valuing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and strengthening international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The initiative is another major public product provided to the world by China after the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, both put forward by Xi, in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In the history of humanity, over thousands of years, various civilizations have come into being, developed, and have in return promoted the overall development of human society. Diversity has been a prominent feature of civilizations.

In spite of differences in histories, cultures, political systems and development phases, countries around the world share the common aspiration for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom -- the common values of humanity.

People need to keep an open mind in appreciating how different civilizations perceive values, and refrain from imposing their own values or models on others, and from stoking ideological confrontation.

As the world is facing old and new challenges, there are more reasons for us to promote dialogue and consultation when addressing international issues, and to let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority.

Spanning thousands of miles, the ancient Silk Road has embodied the spirit of cooperation, mutual learning and mutual benefit. The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of China's proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), another public good which has brought tangible benefits to people of participating countries and promoted people-to-people exchanges.

The diversity of civilizations is in nature a source of vitality and momentum in human development. Promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning is of great value in summoning the enormous wisdom and energy needed to advance the progress and development of human civilizations.

The BRI has delivered fruitful outcomes and won widespread support and participation. It has created jobs, improved infrastructure and promoted common development, especially in developing countries.

Security is the precondition for development. The Global Security Initiative calls for peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and supporting all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises.

The recent Saudi Arabia-Iran dialogue in Beijing is a successful case of the practice of the Global Security Initiative, leading to the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The future of all countries are closely and increasingly connected. And tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity's modernization process.

To realize a world with lasting peace and ever-improving welfare, we should embrace the Global Civilization Initiative and draw on it to jointly create a better, shared future for humanity.

A single flower does not make spring, while one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden. Together, we can make the garden of world civilizations full of colors and life.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)