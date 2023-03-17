Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:15, March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

