Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:15, March 17, 2023
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
