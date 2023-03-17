Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (8)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- World leaders continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Xi's election shows that the Chinese people have full confidence in his leadership, and it has an important impact on the international community.

South Africa and China share the same development goals and extensive common interests, he said, noting that the two countries are closely united with their comprehensive strategic partnership continuing to flourish.

South Africa is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with China on the basis of traditional friendship and comradely relations, and work together to facilitate regional and multilateral cooperation, he said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sincerely wished Xi every success in the important position. Today the world is facing severe challenges and all parties should unite to deal with them, the president said.

He expressed confidence in the future development of Germany-China relations and hoped that as the COVID situation improves, extensive people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries can be fully restarted and deepened.

Expressing his sincere congratulations on Xi's election as Chinese president, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he is willing to maintain in-depth exchanges with Xi to further develop constructive cooperation and to deepen the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that Xi, as the helmsman of 1.4 billion Chinese people, shoulders immense responsibility, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that Xi's philosophy of governance has enlightened many.

He said he firmly believes that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve the goal of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

The two countries always respect each other, and enjoy mutual benefits and a shared future, he said, noting that Malaysia will always be at the forefront of actively developing relations with China.

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said the fruitful results of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between his country and China are encouraging.

The president said he is ready to work together with Xi to strengthen the bilateral cooperative relations for the benefit of the people of both countries.

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi said Xi leads China to forge ahead toward the grand goal of Chinese modernization under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi's unanimous election attests to the absolute trust of the Chinese people in his excellent leadership, Masisi said, noting that Botswana and China share common core values and Botswana will continue to push forward the friendly relations between the two countries.

Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said that his country has always been committed to deepening Suriname-China relations and friendship, abiding by the one-China principle, supporting China-proposed important initiatives, and appreciating China's constructive role in safeguarding multilateralism, promoting global development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include:

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev,

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar,

Moldovan President Maia Sandu,

Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen,

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani,

Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky,

President of the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliyev.

