China's GCI to shape harmonious world by connecting cultures, says former Pakistani minister

10:36, March 16, 2024 By Misbah Saba Malik, Jiang Chao ( Xinhua

Pakistani children sing songs "Happy New Year" and "Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship" in two languages at a Chinese Lunar New Year gala in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, Jan. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) holds immense potential to shape a harmonious world through cultural connectivity, greater cooperation and mutual respect among nations, a former Pakistani minister said.

Cultural connectivity encourages inclusive coexistence and deter aggression by promoting mutual respect and understanding. By advocating these values, the GCI has inspired a new era of unity, understanding and peaceful coexistence on a global scale, Syed Jamal Shah, former Pakistan Minister for National Heritage and Culture, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Chinese culture itself is very diverse, so the "GCI is a very rightly promoted idea because, through the experience of its country's vast cultural landscape, it knows that unity in diversity is the most beautiful thing, and can inculcate the spirit of respecting other people's cultures, which is the only way forward for the world peace," he added.

People pass decorations set up for the Chinese New Year outside a restaurant in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Talking about cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China, Shah, who is also an expert on culture and a renowned actor and artist, said that his country also has a very rich cultural heritage and needs China's assistance in preserving Gandhara and Buddhist artifacts.

"I recently visited China and met cultural experts, heritage experts, and archaeologists to encourage them to help us preserve, digitalize, and 3D scan rock carvings in the northern part of the country bordering China, and we are planning something together about it," he added.

He added that he is also planning to hold exhibitions of Pakistani culture and heritage in China because Gandhara and Buddhist civilizations are very relevant for both countries and people from both sides take a keen interest in them.

Shah said that frequent cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China have strengthened people-to-people contacts between the two countries and the people of his country are fond of Chinese cultural performances because they give them a better understanding of Chinese people and culture.

"We are looking forward to having more and more Chinese delegations, artists, dancers, musicians, visual artists, theater people, and cinema people, come here," said Shah.

"I think creating aesthetic bridges is the best way to strengthen friendships because they are very strong, elastic and resilient, and can witness the test of time," he added.

