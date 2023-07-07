Shanghai hosts forum on promoting CPC's image abroad

Xinhua) 14:23, July 07, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A forum about promoting the image of the Communist Party of China (CPC) abroad was held in Shanghai on Thursday, drawing nearly 200 Chinese and foreign guests.

The forum is sponsored by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, the information office of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and other institutions.

The forum is helpful for the international community to better understand the CPC's advancement of Chinese modernization and realize that the CPC has always sought happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, which can fully showcase the international image of the CPC on the new journey of the new era, said Lu Cairong, vice president of the administration.

During the forum, participants exchanged views on topics including the interpretation of the CPC's implementation of the whole-process people's democracy, the expression of the CPC's practice of the Global Civilization Initiative, the international communication of the CPC to promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature, as well as the international image building of the CPC for world peace and development.

