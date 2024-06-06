Home>>
Trending in China | Enjoy fruit picking in nature's embrace
(People's Daily App) 14:29, June 06, 2024
Unwind in the sun and savor the taste of fresh fruit as you join your friends for a delightful summer adventure on the farm.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Botswana prepares for citrus entry into int'l markets
- Pepino melons bring prosperity to Zhenyuan, SW China's Yunnan
- Taste magic fruit's intense sensation of sweetness in rural China
- Springtime fruit vendors
- Fingered citron fruit thrives in rocky terrain of SW China's Sichuan
- Fruit picking generates wealth for villagers in SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.