Botswana prepares for citrus entry into int'l markets

Xinhua) 10:57, March 16, 2024

Botswanan Minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao speaks at a press conference on the Selebi Phikwe Citrus Project in Gaborone, Botswana, on March 14, 2024. Botswana is preparing for its first citrus harvest from the Selebi Phikwe Citrus Project, located about 402 km east of Gaborone, on March 21, with plans to export 70 percent of the produce. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Botswana is preparing for its first citrus harvest from the Selebi Phikwe Citrus Project, located about 402 km east of Gaborone, the country's capital, on March 21, with plans to export 70 percent of the produce.

During the press conference held in Gaborone Thursday, Minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao emphasized that it takes a lot of effort to comply with procedures, regulations, and guidelines for farm produce to enter the global market.

The Selebi Phikwe citrus farm covers more than 1,500 hectares. In March, 2,400 kg of fresh lemons will be exported weekly to the Middle East, with 3,600 kg sold domestically; in April, 9,000 kg will be gathered and sold for both export and domestic markets.

China, the United States, Canada, Britain, the Middle East, and Japan are among the international markets that have been targeted.

Molao said the Department of Plant Health has played an important role in facilitating citrus access to international markets with six protocols and 24 permit markets, underlining that a protocol market requires a system of rules, regulations and technology treatments to identify, prevent and eradicate plant pests and diseases before they can enter the market.

