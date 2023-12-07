Electric rail vehicles boost dragon fruit shipping in Guangxi, south China

People's Daily Online) 13:33, December 07, 2023

Loaded with dragon fruits, electric rail vehicles were seen running on single-track rails at a dragon fruit planting base in Natan village, Tingliang township, Ningming county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Nov. 30.

Photo shows dragon fruits to be loaded on an electric rail vehicle at a planting base in Ningming county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Ningming county committee)

The electric rail vehicles effectively transported dragon fruits from the hillside to the roadside.

"It used to be extremely laborious and inconvenient for us to transport dragon fruits manually. Thanks to these vehicles, our work has become much easier," said Feng Caiyun, a worker at the planting base.

Such a vehicle loaded with 250 kilograms of dragon fruits can run smoothly in hilly areas, saving time and energy for farmers.

A worker loads dragon fruits on an electric rail vehicle at a planting base in Ningming county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Ningming county committee)

According to Lu Haiming, head of the Zemin dragon fruit cooperative in the county, the base has over 360 mu (24 hectares) of dragon fruits, 90 mu of which can be reached by rail vehicles. These vehicles can cut labor costs by about 30 percent in terms of tasks, like harvesting and fertilization.

The electric rail vehicles provide an effective solution to transporting fruits and fertilizers in hilly areas for farmers, playing a vital role in realizing agricultural mechanization, and boosting rural revitalization.

Workers watch an electric rail vehicle loaded with dragon fruits at a planting base in Ningming county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Ningming county committee)

Workers harvest dragon fruits at a planting base in Ningming county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Ningming county committee)

