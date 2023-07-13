Mangshi city, SW China's Yunnan gives away 40 tonnes of fruits

Mangshi city in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province gave away nearly 40 tonnes of fruits recently harvested from trees along roads in urban areas to local people and tourists during an activity involving the sharing of fruits on July 9.

Locals and tourists line up to claim fruits from trees along roads in urban areas, which are given away by the government of Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zeng Magan)

A large number of locals and tourists formed a long line to claim the fruits, including jackfruit and mangoes, at a square in the city. Many of them took photos at a photogenic spot and shared their pictures on social media after taking the fruits.

Hailed as a "city of flowers and fruits," Mangshi planted various varieties of fruit trees along 23 roads in urban areas.

The local government harvests fruits from these trees and gives away the fruits to local people every year.

