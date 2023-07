Nighttime pollination boosts dragon fruit harvest in E China

People's Daily Online) 16:36, July 03, 2023

A farmer hand-pollinates dragon fruit at an agriculture park in Cixi, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Cheng Wenbo)

Farmers in an agricultural park in Cixi, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, were seen working into the night on June 29, as they artificially pollinated dragon fruits to secure a successful harvest.

The dragon fruit plant blooms only for a few hours at night, making timely pollination essential for a successful harvest.

In recent years, many agriculture parks in Cixi have stepped up efforts to increase fruit production, harnessing local strengths and pushing for agriculture and tourism integration. This strategy aims to improve industry efficiency and increase farmers' incomes.

