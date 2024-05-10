Pepino melons bring prosperity to Zhenyuan, SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows pepino melon fields in Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
Pepino melons have their peak harvest season in Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province from late April to early May.
In recent years, leveraging its unique natural conditions, Zhenyuan county has planted pepino melons on a large scale, generating wealth for the local people.
The pepino melon planting area in the county has reached 5,000 mu (333.33 hectares), with an expected yield of 17,500 tonnes and an output worth 160 million yuan ($22.14 million).
Photo shows pepino melon fields in Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
Farmers pick pepino melons in Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
Farmers sort pepino melons in Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)
