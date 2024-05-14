Fruit picking generates wealth for villagers in SW China's Guizhou

Haizi village, located in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, always experiences a surge in cherry picking during the May Day holiday.

A tourist picks cherries at a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

"Over 2,000 visitors flocked to the orchard for cherry picking, resulting in a long line of private cars parked several hundred meters away," said Song Yong, head of a fruit and vegetable planting farmers' cooperative in Linquan township.

This year marks the sixth year of cherry harvests at the orchard, and the orchard's large and sweet cherries continue to attract a steady flow of visitors.

Tourists pick cherries at a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

Song, as one of the pioneering entrepreneurs who returned to his hometown, shared a story of growth with Haizi village.

Haizi village was once nicknamed the "muddy pond" for being surrounded by mountains, and faced difficulties with infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity.

In 2015, the village embarked on a transformation journey. Within a year, it underwent a remarkable makeover, and enhanced its appearance and overall ambiance.

Aerial photo shows a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

In 2016, Haizi village was recognized as one of the 22 most livable villages in the country.

In the same year, Song, who had been working outside, returned and discovered that the villagers had started cultivating crops such as chili peppers, edible mushrooms, and passion fruits. The village also began to attract tourists who came for spring outings and leisure activities.

Song likewise recognized the advantages of Haizi village, including its abundant vegetation, mild climate, and suitability for fruit cultivation. With its convenient transportation and picturesque surroundings of hills and terraced fields, the village had great potential for developing tourism.

After conducting extensive research, he invested 1 million yuan ($138,230) and leased over 250 mu (16.67 hectares) of land to cultivate cherries, plums, and strawberries.

This marked the beginning of Haizi village's transformation into a place where fresh fruits are available all year round, recalled Luo Xianji, secretary of the Party branch in Haizi neighborhood, Linquan township.

A tourist is seen at a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

Photo shows freshly picked cherries at a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

As the seasons change, Haizi village offers a variety of seasonal fruits, which add vibrant colors and vitality to the village and offer a destination for tourists.

This year, the cherry orchard alone is expected to generate 200,000 yuan in revenue for the cooperative, said Song.

Luo sees the "picking economy" not just as a prosperous industry for Haizi village, but also a key source of local employment. Villagers working in the orchards not only earn wages but also receive an annual land rent of 600 yuan per mu.

A villager named Yang Hongzhen picks cherries at a cherry orchard in Linquan township, Qianxi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

"I leased my land to the village and now work in the orchard. During the peak season, I can earn 120 yuan per day," said Yang Hongzhen, a villager in Haizi village.

In 2023, the per capita disposable income in Haizi village reached 16,800 yuan, or an increase of nearly 2,000 yuan from the previous year.

