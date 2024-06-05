African man pursues career in Tongxiang, E China's Zhejiang

Takam Tedoum Romuald, a Cameroonian man, holds an interview with People's Daily Online at a factory of Jushi Group, a Chinese fiberglass producer headquartered in Tongxiang city, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 24, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Ge Taiyi)

Takam Tedoum Romuald is an electrical technician at a factory of Jushi Group, a Chinese fiberglass producer headquartered in Tongxiang city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

"I'm from Cameroon and have been in China for almost 10 years," Romuald told People's Daily Online.

Inspired by his elder brother, Romuald came to China to study computer intelligent control and electromechanical engineering at Zhejiang Normal University in 2015.

"Back then, my elder brother was doing business and often traveled to China to buy small goods and building materials. He wanted me to come to China so that I could help him here," he said.

As graduation neared, Romuald noticed a job posting from Jushi Group at a job fair organized by the university.

"I found that it's a large company, with factories both in China and abroad, so I felt this was an opportunity and applied for the job,” he said.

As a fiberglass producer, Jushi Group sells its products to over 100 countries and regions, controlling 27 percent of the global market share.

Romuald has been working at Jushi Group's Tongxiang production base for over four years, participating in regular maintenance and the upgrading of traditional production lines.

"Now the plan is to bring my family here too," he said, explaining that China develops rapidly, with more advanced technologies and better treatment.

In the long run, Romuald hopes to return to his motherland to run a machinery assembly plant.

