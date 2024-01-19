China, Cameroon pledge to push for new achievements in cooperation

Xinhua

YAOUNDE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, who led a Chinese government delegation, visited Cameroon on Wednesday and Thursday. During the visit, he met with the president and prime minister of the country, and both sides vowed to continue enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to Cameroonian President Paul Biya and Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

Speaking highly of Cameroon's development achievements, Liu said that in the past 52 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have consistently treated each other with sincerity, friendship and equality, achieved fruitful results in cooperation across various fields, and continuously deepened their friendly relations.

Liu expressed China's willingness to deepen political mutual trust with Cameroon, strengthen the synergy of their development strategies, adhere to mutual benefit and win-win results, and advance cooperation in various fields.

He also said that China is ready to collaborate with Cameroon in international affairs, promote South-South cooperation, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

The two leaders of Cameroon asked Liu to convey their greetings to President Xi and Premier Li. Biya said that China is Cameroon's great friend and thanked China for its support and assistance in various developmental causes.

Cameroon firmly upholds the one-China principle and will not change its policy and position in this regard, Biya affirmed.

Ngute said that the two countries enjoy a long history of friendship and close cooperation. He expressed Cameroon's willingness to further deepen cooperation with China in politics, economy and trade, infrastructure, culture, tourism and international affairs, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and push for new achievements in the development of bilateral relations.

